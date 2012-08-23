* Credit Suisse has initiated coverage of Indian consumer staple companies such as ITC with "outperform" ratings, saying price-to-earnings premiums are "high", but "far from the peak", while adding earnings growth are "steady." * "This is one of the few sectors with steady earnings growth, earnings visibility, and earnings upgrades, which should prevent a derating," Credit Suisse said in initiating coverage of the sector. * The NSE's fast moving consumer goods sector has surged 30 percent so far this year, versus a 17.5 percent gain in the broader NSE index. * Cigarette maker ITC has been among the strongest gainers in Indian stocks this year with about a 30 percent surge, having hit a record high on Aug. 14. * Credit Suisse started ITC, Hindustan Unilever, Marico , Godrej Consumer Products and Emami with "outperform" ratings to each company. * Marico shares rose 2.9 percent, while Emami shares gained 1.2 percent. ITC and Hindustan posted mild gains. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)