* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rose 1 basis point to 8.23 percent on the back of higher crude oil prices. * Trading volumes were thin at 33.35 billion rupees as against 40-50 billion rupees in the first hour of trade on the central bank's trading platform. * Trading was hit as bank employees continued a two-day strike protesting against proposed reforms that would ease mergers and allow more private capital, including foreign investment, in the banking sector. * Brent crude rose more than a dollar on Thursday, approaching $116 per barrel on renewed hopes for another round of monetary stimulus by the U.S. Federal Reserve, helping investors look past weak manufacturing data from China.