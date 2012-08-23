* India's benchmark BSE index gains 0.45 percent, while the 50-share NSE index adds 0.43 percent. * Gains track higher Asian shares after Federal Reserve minutes suggested the central bank might ease U.S. monetary policy further, although a fall in the HSBC China manufacturing gauge dented some of the gains. * Software exporters extend recent gains, with Infosys up 1.3 percent and Tata Consultancy Services gaining 1.5 percent. * Ranbaxy Laboratories adds 3.1 percent on hopes for increased sales of the generic version of diabetes drug Actos in the key U.S. market . (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)