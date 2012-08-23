* USD/INR trades at 55.18/19 after hitting a low of 55.12, its weakest since August 9, versus its close of 55.4950/5050 on Wednesday. * Dollar on the defensive after minutes from the Federal Reserve meeting suggest the central bank is willing to deliver more monetary stimulus "fairly soon" unless the U.S. economy improves considerably. * India's benchmark BSE index gains 0.5 percent, while the euro hits a seven-week high. * Dealers also cite some custodian dollar sales. Volumes remain lower than normal, but improve from Wednesday when a two-day strike by bank workers started. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)