* Nomura sets target for India's 10-year benchmark bond at 7.80 percent, compared to current 8.23 percent level, expecting the central bank will proactively manage liquidity even as it holds off on further rate cuts until early 2013. * The investment bank also recommends initiating receivings in 3-year to 5-year offshore OIS should it rise another 10 bps-15 bps to the 7.35-7.40 percent range, they write. * Nomura expects the total system deficit to remain within the central bank's comfort zone in the current quarter but come under stress due to advance tax outflows in mid-September. * RBI may choose to buy bonds via open market operations during these outflows, Nomura says. * The biggest stress on liquidity could come after September, when the RBI may chose to start redeeming its net forward dollar sales, which reached $14 billion as of the end of June. * Furthermore, Nomura estimates the government may end up borrowing an additional 450 billion rupees in the second half of the fiscal year. * The impact of such an announcement would be more muted if it comes after the expected RBI OMOs meant to counter tax outflows in September, Nomura adds. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com / swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)