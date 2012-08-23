* Nomura sets target for India's 10-year benchmark bond
at 7.80 percent, compared to current 8.23
percent level, expecting the central bank will proactively
manage liquidity even as it holds off on further rate cuts until
early 2013.
* The investment bank also recommends initiating receivings in
3-year to 5-year offshore OIS should it rise another
10 bps-15 bps to the 7.35-7.40 percent range, they write.
* Nomura expects the total system deficit to remain within the
central bank's comfort zone in the current quarter but come
under stress due to advance tax outflows in mid-September.
* RBI may choose to buy bonds via open market operations during
these outflows, Nomura says.
* The biggest stress on liquidity could come after September,
when the RBI may chose to start redeeming its net forward dollar
sales, which reached $14 billion as of the end of June.
* Furthermore, Nomura estimates the government may end up
borrowing an additional 450 billion rupees in the second half of
the fiscal year.
* The impact of such an announcement would be more muted if it
comes after the expected RBI OMOs meant to counter tax outflows
in September, Nomura adds.
