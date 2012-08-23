* Software services exporters such as Infosys rise after minutes from the Federal Reserve meeting suggest the U.S. central bank is moving towards monetary stimulus measures. * The NSE's gauge of IT stocks has risen 7 percent in August, outperforming the 3.5 percent gain in the broader NSE index as of Wednesday. * The gains this month mark a recovery from declines in July, when the IT index fell 7.3 percent after poor earnings from Infosys and Wipro. * Worries about the global economy have eased, while hopes grow for improved IT spending from financial firms, analysts say. * A fall in valuations after the April-June earnings also help lift sector, they add. * Infosys gains 1.4 percent, Wipro is up 3.2 percent, while TCS adds 1.9 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)