* HSBC raises target prices for some Indian drug makers saying "robust" earnings will help sustain the "premium" valuations in the sector. * HSBC says India's pharmaceutical sector is benefitting from U.S. launches, while the weaker rupee lifts margins. * HSBC raises its target price for Sun Pharma to 770 rupees from 670 rupees, while also raising them for Cipla , Divi's Lab, Ipca Lab, Ranbaxy Laboratories and Cadila Healthcare. * The bank says it prefers Dr Reddy's Labs, Sun Pharma and Cipla among the large caps. * The NSE's pharma index is up 22.7 percent this year, outperforming the NSE index which is up 17.32 percent. * Ranbaxy shares gain 2.4 percent, Sun Pharma adds 1.3 percent while Cipla gains 1.1 percent (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)