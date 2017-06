* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 8.23 percent, in range-bound trading ahead of the 150 billion rupees ($2.70 billion) bond sale on Friday. * Trading volumes lower than normal at 89.25 billion rupees as bank employees continue a two-day strike. * Brent crude recovers, breaching $116 per barrel, on renewed hopes for another round of monetary stimulus by the U.S. Federal Reserve. * Dealer tips 10-year benchmark in 8.22-8.26 pct yield band in run-up to auction. ($1 = 55.4800 Indian rupees) (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com /archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)