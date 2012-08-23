* Shares in Hindustan Zinc gain 2 percent on media reports that Vedanta Group is willing to increase its offer price to buy the government's remaining stakes in Hindustan Zinc and Bharat Aluminium Company (Balco) link.reuters.com/vaw22t * Barclays Capital says Vedanta will not pay more than $3.4 billion for the government's 29.5 percent stake in Hindustan Zinc, without saying how it obtained the information. * The high end of that offer would value Hindustan at 149 rupees per share, Barclays estimates, a 14 percent premium over Wednesday's closing price and a 5 percent premium over their 12-month target for Hindustan of 142 rupees. * The brokerage however warns it remains unclear whether Vedanta would need to make an open offer to minority shareholders at the same price. ($1 = 55.4800 Indian rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)