* India's overnight cash rate largely steady at 8.00/8.05 percent versus its previous close of 8.00/8.10 percent, as the end of the second week of the bi-weekly reporting cycle approaches. * Volumes remain thin due to a two-day nationwide banking strike * Banks borrowed 342.95 billion rupees ($6.18 billion) from the central bank's repo window, its lowest in 10 sessions, reflecting the easy liquidity situation in the banking system. * Most banks have already covered their mandated reserve needs last week, according to traders. * However, those banks whose workers are on strike could fall short of the mandated requirements, and would be forced to borrow on Friday, the last day of the reporting fortnight. * That could push rates towards 8.25 percent, dealers add. * The volumes in the call money market stood at a paltry 21.45 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.00 percent while those in the CBLO market were at 444.06 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.92 percent. ($1 = 55.4800 Indian rupees) (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)