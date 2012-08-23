* India's overnight cash rate largely steady at
8.00/8.05 percent versus its previous close of 8.00/8.10
percent, as the end of the second week of the bi-weekly
reporting cycle approaches.
* Volumes remain thin due to a two-day nationwide banking strike
* Banks borrowed 342.95 billion rupees ($6.18 billion) from the
central bank's repo window, its lowest in 10 sessions,
reflecting the easy liquidity situation in the banking system.
* Most banks have already covered their mandated reserve needs
last week, according to traders.
* However, those banks whose workers are on strike could fall
short of the mandated requirements, and would be forced to
borrow on Friday, the last day of the reporting fortnight.
* That could push rates towards 8.25 percent, dealers add.
* The volumes in the call money market stood at a paltry 21.45
billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.00 percent while
those in the CBLO market were at 444.06 billion rupees at a
weighted average rate of 7.92 percent.
($1 = 55.4800 Indian rupees)
(swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/;
swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)