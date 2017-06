* India's benchmark five-year OIS rate up 1 bps at 7.16 percent, while the one-year rate edges up 2 bps to 7.82 percent. * Dealer says slight paying seen as crude oil edges up and as U.S. Treasuries gain in Asia trade. * Rates still near 1-1/2 month peaks hit on Tuesday. * Dealer tips 1-yr OIS in 7.80-7.85 percent range in the near-term, while 5-year OIS likely in 7.15-7.20 percent band. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/)