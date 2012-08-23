* Reliance Industries falls 1.6 percent, as investors continue to book profits on concerns the energy conglomerate would see lower refining margins. * Despite the falls on Thursday, Reliance shares are still up 6.8 percent for the month, nearly double the 3.5 percent gain in the broader NSE index. * Domestic brokerage Prabhudas Lilladher downgraded Reliance Industries to "reduce" from "accumulate" on concerns over sustainability of refining margins. * "As we believe the current boost in the refining segment is temporary, we would refrain from getting positive on RIL," the Prabhudas note said. * "Post the recent uptick in RIL stock, we believe that limited commodity driven upsides and absence of meaningful E&P news flow in the near term make the risk reward unfavourable," it added, referring to exploration and production. * Reliance shares have gained 9.9 percent since posting a lower-than-expected quarterly profit drop on July 20 after refining margins fell less than expected. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)