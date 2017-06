* USD/INR trading at 55.24/26 versus its previous close of 55.4950/5050 tracking higher global risk assets, though the pair is off its two-week low of 55.12 after domestic shares gave up most of their gains in the afternoon to end flat. * The euro hit a seven-week high after business activity surveys in France and Germany were not as bad as feared, while minutes from the Federal Reserve hinted at more monetary stimulus measures. * Traders expect the rupee to trade in a 55 to 55.50 range for the remainder of the week. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)