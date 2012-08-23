August 23(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Housing and Development Board (HDB)

Issue Amount S$450 million

Maturity Date August 30, 2017

Coupon 1.11 pct

Issue price Par

Spread 15 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the SOR

Payment Date August 30, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, DBS, HSBC,

Standard Chartered Bank & UOB

Listing SGX

Denoms (K) 250

Governing Law Singapore

Notes Launched under issuer's S$22 billion

EMTN programme

