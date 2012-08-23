BRIEF-Capitaland says group is on track to achieve at least S$3 bln worth of AUM in market by end of 2017
* Says group is on track to achieve at least S$3 billion worth of AUM in market by end of 2017
August 23(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Toyota Finance Australia Ltd
Issue Amount 600 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date August 31, 2016
Coupon 2.25 pct
Issue price 101.329
Payment Date August 31, 2012
Lead Manager(s) ANZ
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 10
ISIN XS0822354774
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Liu Changshun to no longer serve as non-executive director upon appointment of He Zhaobin as non-executive director