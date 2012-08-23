August 23(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Mercedez Benz Australia/Pacific

Pty Limited

Guarantor Daimler AG

Issue Amount A$100 million

Maturity Date September 4, 2015

Coupon 4.125 pct

Issue price 100.6805

Payment Date September 4, 2012

Lead Manager(s) RBC CM

Ratings A3 (Moody's), A- (S&P),

A- (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.375 pct (1.175 pct selling & 0.2 pct m&u)

Denoms (K) 2

Governing Law German

Data supplied by International Insider.