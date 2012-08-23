August 23(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower DVB Bank SE

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date August 30, 2017

Coupon 2.5 pct

Reoffer price Par

Spread 150 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equiovalent to 211.8bp

Over the April 2017 OBL

Payment Date August 30, 2012

Lead Manager(s) DZ Bank, LBBW & Unicredit

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

ISIN XS0822316765

Data supplied by International Insider.