Aug 23 A host of brokerages cut their price
targets on Hewlett-Packard Co's (HPQ.N) stock, after the No. 1
PC maker posted an $8.9 billion loss and cut its earnings
outlook for the year, echoing concerns raised by rival Dell Inc
DELL.O about faltering demand for PCs.
HP shares, fell 7.9 percent to a three-week low of $17.68 on
the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday before recovering to
$17.98 in morning trade.
HP took a $10.8 billion charge in the quarter, mostly due to
a writedown of its EDS acquisition, and said the weaker outlook
was because of a faltering PC market and tough economic
conditions in Europe and China. [ID:nL2E8JMARC]
HP's poor prospects mirror those of rival Dell Inc DELL.O,
which slashed its full-year earnings outlook on Tuesday, saying
customers cut back on computer purchases ahead of the launch of
Microsoft's Windows 8 software. [ID:nL2E8JLD9K]
RBC analysts said inventory drawdown ahead of the Windows 8
launch hit sales of PCs at HP but Baird Equity Research also
pointed to a switch by consumers to alternative devices.
Notebooks are losing market share to Apple Inc's (AAPL.O)
iPads and other tablets.
"We think that both Dell and HP face an uphill task in the
PC market, which is affected both by weak macro and changing
consumer preference with no credible tablet product," BMO
Capital Markets analyst Keith Bachman wrote in a note.
HP and Dell are also struggling to defend their PC market
share from Asian rivals such as Lenovo Group Ltd (0992.HK) and
Acer Inc (2353.TW).
FBN Securities analyst Shebly Seyrafi said there are still
many challenges for HP, such as increased competition, a backlog
of printers in its inventory and a large exposure to the weak
European market.
Printing and imaging sales at HP fell 3 percent in the third
quarter.
Jefferies analyst Peter Misek said inventory correction in
the printer segment will take several quarters to resolve and it
increasingly seems smartphones and tablets are reducing overall
demand.
HP consolidated its PC and printing segment in March, which
now comprise almost 50 percent of the company, Baird said.
