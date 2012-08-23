Aug 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a covered bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower SNS Bank

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date August 30, 2017

Coupon 2.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.995

Spread 115 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 175 bp

over the 4.25 pct July 2017 DBR

Reoffer yield 2.126 pct

Payment Date August 30, 2012

Lead Manager(s) DZ Bank, Natixis, Rabobank, RBS

Unicredit

Ratings Aa2 (Moody's), AAAA (Fitch)

Listing Amsterdam, Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS0822050125

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters

terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.