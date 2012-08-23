Aug 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Coca-Cola Amatil Ltd

Guarantor Coca-Cola Amatil (Aust) Pty Ltd

Issue Amount A$150 million

Maturity Date September 6, 2018

Coupon 4.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.871

Payment Date September 6, 2012

Lead Manager(s) TD Securities & WBC

Listing Singapore

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 2

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0822418686

