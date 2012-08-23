UPDATE 2-Malaysia's Felda Global suspends CEO after he refuses to quit
* Zakaria accused of wrongdoing in payments to Afghan firm -letter
Aug 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Coca-Cola Amatil Ltd
Guarantor Coca-Cola Amatil (Aust) Pty Ltd
Issue Amount A$150 million
Maturity Date September 6, 2018
Coupon 4.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.871
Payment Date September 6, 2012
Lead Manager(s) TD Securities & WBC
Listing Singapore
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 2
Governing Law English
ISIN XS0822418686
Data supplied by International Insider.
