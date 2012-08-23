BRIEF-Consus Commercial Property appoints Stanley William Bronisz as new CEO
* STANLEY WILLIAM BRONISZ BECOMES NEW CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Aug 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA)
Guarantor Perpetual Corporate Trust Limited
Issue Amount 750 million sterling
Maturity Date September 26, 2026
Coupon 3.0 pct
Reoffer price 98.803
Spread 118 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct 2025 UKT
Payment Date September 4, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Commonwealth Bank of Australia , RBC Captial Markets &
Royal Bank of Scotland
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS0822509138
Data supplied by International Insider.
* For May 2017, property contracted sales amounted to HK$6,001 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: