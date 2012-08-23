Aug 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA)

Guarantor Perpetual Corporate Trust Limited

Issue Amount 750 million sterling

Maturity Date September 26, 2026

Coupon 3.0 pct

Reoffer price 98.803

Spread 118 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct 2025 UKT

Payment Date September 4, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Commonwealth Bank of Australia , RBC Captial Markets &

Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0822509138

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.