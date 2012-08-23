* Second-quarter adj profit $0.48/shr vs est $0.49/shr

* Second-quarter revenue $568.7 million vs est $593.42 million

* Sees third-quarter adj profit $0.40-$0.50/shr vs est $0.50

* Sees third-quarter revenue $550-$570 mln vs est $601.2 mln

* Shares fall 22 pct

(Adds details on restructuring, analyst comment; updates share movement)

Aug 23 Autodesk Inc's (ADSK.O) quarterly results fell short of expectations for the first time in nearly two years, and the design-software maker said it would cut jobs as an uncertain economy drags on its business.

Shares of the company, which also forecast third-quarter results below estimates, fell 22 percent to $27.89 after the bell. They closed at $35.71 on the Nasdaq on Thursday.

The company, which makes computer-aided design software used by architects and engineers, had indicated in May that the European crisis was hurting sales in the continent, its biggest market.

What surprised investors was the size of the earnings miss and the bleak revenue outlook.

For the current quarter, Autodesk, expects a profit of 40 cents to 50 cents per share on revenue of between $550 million and $570 million.

Analysts were expecting the maker of the AutoCAD design software to earn 50 cents per share on revenue of $601.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"It is probably the spill-over effects from Europe ... the emerging markets were weak and United States also de-accelerated," ThinkEquity analyst Daniel Cummins said.

Autodesk, which did not specify where the proposed job cuts would come from, expects a pre-tax charge of about $50 million to $60 million related to its plans to restructure its business.

Second-quarter profit fell to $64.6 million, or 28 cents per share, from $71.2 million, or 30 cents a year, earlier on slowing sales in Europe.

Excluding items, the company earned 48 cents per share.

"Our own execution challenges, combined with an uneven global economy, resulted in disappointing revenue results for the quarter," the company said in a statement.

Revenue rose 4 percent to $568.7 million.

Analysts expected the company to earn 49 cents per share on revenue of $593.42 million.

(Reporting By Aditya Kondalamahanty; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

((Aditya.K@thomsonreuters.com)(within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)(outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800)(Reuters Messaging: Aditya.K@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: AUTODESK RESULTS/

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.