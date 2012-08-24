* USD/INR likely to trade higher with month-end oil demand from importers to kick in, Asian stocks also lower, says dealer. The pair last closed at 55.26/27. * USD/INR 1-month NDF closed NY trading at 55.53-57. * Government's move to push FDI proposals may offer some sentimental support to rupee with 10 proposals of pharma companies up for consideration. * MSCI's Asia ex-Japan was trading 1 percent lower and Nifty futures in Singapore were 0.5 percent down. * The euro held steady near 7-week highs versus the dollar on Friday, and its downside was seen limited in the near term due to potential for further unwinding of euro short positions. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807201; Reuters Messaging: subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)