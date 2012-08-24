* The Nifty futures in Singapore Exchange fell 0.5 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan fell 0.9 percent. * Asian shares retreated from a two-week high on Friday on scaled back expectations of more stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve and growth concerns after manufacturing surveys from the euro zone and China depicted a bleak outlook. * Provisional exchange data show foreign investors were buyers of stocks worth 3.11 billion rupees on Thursday, when the BSE index rose 0.02 percent. * Analysts question whether markets can sustain these gains given the absence of any meaningful announcement from the government on policy reforms, while the European Central Bank has yet to buy euro zone debt. * India's Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) is meeting at 3.00 pm IST on Friday to reconsider 10 foreign direct investment proposals from pharmaceutical companies, including eight deferred in the last meeting. * India's Supreme Court is scheduled to hear an application filed by the government seeking time until Nov. 12 for starting a mobile airwaves auction. The auction was earlier scheduled to be held by end-August but has been delayed as the government could not finalise rules in time. The Supreme Court is likely to issue an order on Friday. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)