* USD/INR gains to 55.39/40 vs its previous close of 55.26/27, after four sessions of falls, tracking a weaker global risk sentiment that hit Asian shares. * Trading seen range-bound for session: month-end oil demand may push pair higher, especially after a two-day banking strike hit volumes, but steady euro at near seven-week highs versus the dollar on Friday may cap gains. * Government's move to push FDI proposals may offer some sentimental support to rupee with 10 proposals of drug makers up for consideration. * MSCI's Asia ex-Japan down 1 percent, while India's main stock indexes down around 0.5 percent on scaled back expectations of more stimulus from the Fed and concerns about global growth.