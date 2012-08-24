* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 bp at 8.22 percent ahead of the 150 billion rupee ($2.71 billion) debt auction later in the session. * Dealers say auction should go through smoothly, with 60 billion rupees of the 10-year paper on offer. * Lower crude oil prices and a fall in U.S. Treasury yields provide positive global cues. * The RBI annual report reiterating that fighting inflation remains cornerstone of monetary policy is a sentimental negative, but has limited impact given the views have been known. ($1 = 55.2800 Indian rupees) (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com /archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)