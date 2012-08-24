MUMBAI, Aug 24 * India's benchmark BSE index falls 0.43 percent, while the 50-share NSE index declines 0.57 percent. * Falls track weaker Asian shares, which retreated from a two-week high as investors scaled back expectations for strong stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve. * Banks among the leading decliners after the RBI again indicated reluctance to cut interest rates despite slowing growth in its annual 2011/12 report. * ICICI Bank shares fall 1.4 percent while State Bank of India declines 1 percent. * Reliance Industries down 0.9 percent, continuing to be hit by concerns about lower refining margins. * Infosys retreats 1.1 percent, after gaining 7 percent over the previous four sessions, on rising hopes for the global economy. * An uproar in parliament over potential corruption in the sale of coal concessions to private companies is also raising fears of a delay in policy reforms. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)