* Shares in Coal India gain 1.2 percent after the company proposed in its 2011/12 annual report to be able to buy back shares, which it cannot do under its current Articles of Association. * Coal India will issue the proposal to shareholders during its Annual General Meeting on Sept. 18. * The state-run coal producer had net cash of 566.8 billion rupees ($10.25 billion) at the end of March, according to J.P.Morgan estimates. ($1 = 55.2800 Indian rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)