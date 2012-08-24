* Exide Industries gains 2.6 percent to 132.55 rupees after Nomura upgrades the stock to "buy" from "neutral" and raises its target price to 170 rupees from 148 rupees in a note dated on Friday. * Nomura says earnings will improve driven by replacements of batteries for cars purchased from 2009 to 2011, when volumes grew a compounded 27 percent, while a fall in lead prices should help margins. * Nomura adds Exide has launched company-branded home inverters, which could further drive revenues if successful. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)