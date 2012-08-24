* India's benchmark five-year OIS rate down 3 bps at 7.12 percent, while the one-year rate falls 1 bp to 7.80 percent. * Long-end sees receiving as crude oil prices ease on growing worries about on signs of global economic weakness. * Receiving bias also aided by fall in U.S. Treasury yields, as traders bet on more stimulus from the Federal Reserve. * Senior dealer calls receiving 1-year and 2-year OIS a good trade as lower-than-expected GDP data due next week would raise expectations for rate cuts and push down OIS rates by about 10 bps. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/)