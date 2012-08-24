MEDIA-Samsung to invest 50 bln rupees to expand Noida plant in India - Economic Times
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
* USD/INR holds gains, trading 55.39/40 vs its previous close of 55.26/27, on its way to snap four sessions of falls, as investors book profits on renewed concerns about the global economy. * Delayed dollar purchases from oil importers after a two day nationwide bank strike also push up USD/INR. * Local shares weaken, with India's benchmark BSE index down 0.50 percent, tracking lower Asian shares on dimming prospects of strong stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve. * Government's move to push FDI proposals offers some sentimental support to rupee, with 10 proposals of drug makers up for consideration, traders say. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com / archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
MUMBAI, June 6 (Reuters Breakingviews) - No one told Indian banks about the capital market conspiracy. While advisers in the United States, Japan and China are being accused of "tacit collusion" for charging high underwriting fees, their Indian counterparts are working for almost free. Advisers selling up to $2.3 billion of stock for State Bank of India, the country's largest lender, may take home a token one rupee – equivalent to $0.015.