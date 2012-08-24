* USD/INR holds gains, trading 55.39/40 vs its previous close of 55.26/27, on its way to snap four sessions of falls, as investors book profits on renewed concerns about the global economy. * Delayed dollar purchases from oil importers after a two day nationwide bank strike also push up USD/INR. * Local shares weaken, with India's benchmark BSE index down 0.50 percent, tracking lower Asian shares on dimming prospects of strong stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve. * Government's move to push FDI proposals offers some sentimental support to rupee, with 10 proposals of drug makers up for consideration, traders say. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com / archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)