BEIJING, Aug 24 (Reuters Breakingviews) - China banks are
playing a risky game: the deposit shuffle. The rules are simple.
Pile billions of yuan in customer deposits onto the balance
sheet in time for the financial reports, then shimmy them off
right afterwards.
The motivation for this “window-dressing” is simple - to
make it look like the banks’ loans do not exceed the regulatory
limit of 75 percent of deposits. The regulatory cap on the
interest rate banks can pay on deposits makes funding cheap but
hard to find, so the banks are tempted to game the system.
At Bank of China (601988.SS), one of the more conservative
of the big four state-owned lenders, the average of deposits
reported in December and June was 6 percent higher than the
daily average deposit base for the six months, which it reports
separately. In the previous six months, the gap was 4 percent,
the same as at Minsheng (600016.SS) in the most recent period.
Some of the extra deposits come from so-called wealth
management products, which are basically relatively high yield
term deposits with a non-bank financial institution, often sold
through a bank. Fitch estimates there are 10.4 trillion yuan of
these products in issuance. Many are timed to pay out at the
quarter end, turning into deposits just when the banks need them
most. That can then shift into new products days later.
The obverse of the gap between daily average and period-end
deposits is a gap in loans to “other financial institutions”, a
category which includes issuers of wealth management products.
They need cash to pay out holders at maturity, so it may not be
surprising that at Bank of China, the start-and-end average in
this item was 10 percent higher than the daily average, or that
Bank of Communications, an active seller of wealth management
products, doubled its exposure to other financial institutions
between September and March.
Is there anything to worry about? Well, these
pseudo-deposits are a less stable source of funding than the
real thing. Small banks, which are generally weaker, seem to be
particularly reliant on them.
Even more concerning is the desire and ability of banks to
get ahead of their regulators. In itself, window-dressing is not
that dangerous, but a financial crisis is much more likely when
banks decide that regulation is more of an obstacle than a help.
CONTEXT NEWS
- China’s large listed banks began to file their half-year
earnings from August 23.
- Bank of China reported 72 billion yuan of earnings, up 8
percent year-on-year. The bank had 9.5 trillion yuan of customer
deposits at the end of June, of which 7.7 trillion were in the
domestic currency. The average daily balance of local currency
deposits, which banks report separately, was 7.1 trillion.
- China Minsheng reported a 37 percent year-on-year increase
in earnings on August 23. It had 1.8 trillion yuan of customer
deposits at the end of the half-year, compared with a daily
average balance of 1.7 billion yuan.
- Both Minsheng and Bank of China reported non-performing
loans of less than 1 percent of the total loan book.
