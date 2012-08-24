(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own)

By John Foley

BEIJING, Aug 24 (Reuters Breakingviews) - China banks are playing a risky game: the deposit shuffle. The rules are simple. Pile billions of yuan in customer deposits onto the balance sheet in time for the financial reports, then shimmy them off right afterwards.

The motivation for this “window-dressing” is simple - to make it look like the banks’ loans do not exceed the regulatory limit of 75 percent of deposits. The regulatory cap on the interest rate banks can pay on deposits makes funding cheap but hard to find, so the banks are tempted to game the system.

At Bank of China (601988.SS), one of the more conservative of the big four state-owned lenders, the average of deposits reported in December and June was 6 percent higher than the daily average deposit base for the six months, which it reports separately. In the previous six months, the gap was 4 percent, the same as at Minsheng (600016.SS) in the most recent period.

Some of the extra deposits come from so-called wealth management products, which are basically relatively high yield term deposits with a non-bank financial institution, often sold through a bank. Fitch estimates there are 10.4 trillion yuan of these products in issuance. Many are timed to pay out at the quarter end, turning into deposits just when the banks need them most. That can then shift into new products days later.

The obverse of the gap between daily average and period-end deposits is a gap in loans to “other financial institutions”, a category which includes issuers of wealth management products. They need cash to pay out holders at maturity, so it may not be surprising that at Bank of China, the start-and-end average in this item was 10 percent higher than the daily average, or that Bank of Communications, an active seller of wealth management products, doubled its exposure to other financial institutions between September and March.

Is there anything to worry about? Well, these pseudo-deposits are a less stable source of funding than the real thing. Small banks, which are generally weaker, seem to be particularly reliant on them.

Even more concerning is the desire and ability of banks to get ahead of their regulators. In itself, window-dressing is not that dangerous, but a financial crisis is much more likely when banks decide that regulation is more of an obstacle than a help.

- China’s large listed banks began to file their half-year earnings from August 23.

- Bank of China reported 72 billion yuan of earnings, up 8 percent year-on-year. The bank had 9.5 trillion yuan of customer deposits at the end of June, of which 7.7 trillion were in the domestic currency. The average daily balance of local currency deposits, which banks report separately, was 7.1 trillion.

- China Minsheng reported a 37 percent year-on-year increase in earnings on August 23. It had 1.8 trillion yuan of customer deposits at the end of the half-year, compared with a daily average balance of 1.7 billion yuan.

- Both Minsheng and Bank of China reported non-performing loans of less than 1 percent of the total loan book.

(Editing by Edward Hadas and Katrina Hamlin)

