* India's benchmark BSE index falls 0.51 percent, while the 50-share NSE index declines 0.59 percent. * Banks lead falls a day after RBI again indicated it was unlikely to act soon to ease rates despite slowing growth, in its annual 2011/12 report. * ICICI Bank down 1.9 percent, while State Bank of India declines 0.9 percent. * Reliance Industries shares continue to reel on worries about lower refining margins, down 1.7 percent. * Infosys shares down 1.3 percent. Bank of America-Merrill Lynch warns discretionary IT spending, which makes up a good chunk of its revenues, has seen no pick-up, while demand from financial services "remains challenged" in the near-term. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)