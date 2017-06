* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls after bullish auction cutoffs at the 150 billion rupee debt auction, down 4 bps at 8.19 percent for the day. * Cutoff yields for all bonds come in below Reuters poll estimates, indicating good demand. * India sells benchmark 2022 bonds at a cutoff yield of 8.2042 percent, lower than the 8.2284 percent estimated by the poll. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com /archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)