* India's three day cash rate falls to 7.80/7.85 percent versus its previous close of 8.00/8.10 percent, as banks were well covered on reserves reporting day. * Banks borrowed 356.50 billion rupees from the central bank's repo window at the first liquidity auction, extending a period of eased liquidity in the banking system. RBI conducts two auctions on reporting Fridays. * Dealers expect the deficit to remain comfortable until advance tax outflows begin in mid-September. * The volumes in the call money market stood at 189.64 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.96 percent, while those in the CBLO market were at 269.51 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.21 percent.