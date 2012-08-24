MEDIA-Samsung to invest 50 bln rupees to expand Noida plant in India - Economic Times
* India's three day cash rate falls to 7.80/7.85 percent versus its previous close of 8.00/8.10 percent, as banks were well covered on reserves reporting day. * Banks borrowed 356.50 billion rupees from the central bank's repo window at the first liquidity auction, extending a period of eased liquidity in the banking system. RBI conducts two auctions on reporting Fridays. * Dealers expect the deficit to remain comfortable until advance tax outflows begin in mid-September. * The volumes in the call money market stood at 189.64 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.96 percent, while those in the CBLO market were at 269.51 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.21 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
MUMBAI, June 6 (Reuters Breakingviews) - No one told Indian banks about the capital market conspiracy. While advisers in the United States, Japan and China are being accused of "tacit collusion" for charging high underwriting fees, their Indian counterparts are working for almost free. Advisers selling up to $2.3 billion of stock for State Bank of India, the country's largest lender, may take home a token one rupee – equivalent to $0.015.