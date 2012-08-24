* Equity investors keenly await April-June GDP data due on Aug. 31 after India grew only 5.3 percent in the first three months of the year, its lowest growth in nearly a decade. * A continued slowdown in growth could raise expectations for interest rate cuts, despite RBI's continued hawkish stance. * Investors will also eye July fiscal deficit data, amid growing concerns the government will overshoot its projected 5.1 percent of GDP fiscal deficit for the fiscal year ending in March. * The government has yet to deliver on policy reforms, with parliament at a standstill over the controversial coal concessions to private companies. * Volatility also expected given the expiry of August futures and options contracts on Thursday. * Global risk factors will again remain key, as investors continue to hope for monetary stimulus from the European Central Bank, while the world economy shows signs of weakening growth. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net)