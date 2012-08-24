* Canaccord cuts price target to $32

Aug 24 Canaccord Genuity downgraded Autodesk Inc (ADSK.O) to "hold" from "buy," after the software maker lowered its current-quarter sales outlook citing weak demand, and at least two other brokerages cut their price targets on the stock.

Shares of the San Rafael, California-based company was set to open 22 percent lower on Friday. The stock closed at $35.71 on the Nasdaq on Thursday.

Autodesk, which makes 2D and 3D design software for engineers and architects, slashed on Thursday its forecast for revenue growth in the third quarter to between 4 to 6 percent from its prior outlook of a 10 percent growth. [ID:nL4E8JN4X3]

"Business was cruising along well ... Then weakness hit in July and a combination of lingering effects from a sales team reorganization," Canaccord analyst Richard Davis wrote in a note.

The company had indicated in May that the economic crisis was hurting sales in Europe, its biggest market.

Canaccord said it does not see the company beating Street estimates until the first quarter of 2013 as the September quarter is seasonally slow for the software industry.

"We believe Autodesk's results will shake conviction in the following stocks: Ansys Inc (ANSS.O), Parametric Technology Corp PMTC.O, Exa Corp (EXA.O), Dassault Systemes SA (DAST.PA) and Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN.O)," analyst Davis said.

Autodesk, whose products include Auto-CAD and Maya, also reported lower-than-expected second-quarter results and said recent changes in its sales management team hurt its performance.

"Autodesk apparently changed its sales structure from a geographic focus to an industry focus, which created confusion and slower decision making within the company." Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow said.

