MEDIA-Samsung to invest 50 bln rupees to expand Noida plant in India - Economic Times
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
Vegoil prices:Solvent Extractors Assn,India Aug-24 Bangalore, Aug 24 (Reuters)- The following are the daily Vegetable oil trade data supplied by Mumbai based The Solvent Extractors' Association of India. I. OILSEEDS (Rs./M.T) Ex-Mandi 1. Groundnut seed (Saurashtra) Crushing Quality 53000 2. Soyabean seed (Indore) 43500 3. Rape/Mustard seed (Rajasthan) 44700 4. Sunflower seed (Karn./Mah.) 42000 5. Castorseed (Gujarat) 42750 6. Sesameseed(white 98/2)(Saurashtra) 84500 II. OILCAKES (Rs./ M.T.) O & A /S & S 1. Groundnut Exp. cake (Guj) 50/2.5 36700 2. Sunflowerseed Exp. cake(Mah/Karn)25/2.5 33000 3. Rapeseed Exp.cake (Rajasthan) 40/2.5 21200 III. RICE BRAN (Rs./M.T.) 1. Rice Bran Raw (16/5/8) Punjab 10800 IV. EXTRACTIONS (A) LOCAL EX-MILL (Rs./MT) O & A/S & S 1. Groundnut Ext. (Ex-Saurashtra) 45/2.5 34500 2. Rice Bran Ext. (Ex-Punjab) 16/5/8 9750 3. Kardi Ext.(Ex-Maharashtra) 20/2.5 10000 4. Soya Ext.( Ex-Indore) 48/2.5 40800 5. Rapeseed Ext.(Ex-Rajasthan) 38/2.5 18800 6. Sunflowerseed Ext.(Ex-Mah/Karn) 30/2.5 24000 (B) EXPORT (FAS) (US$ / MT) . 1. Soyabean Ext(Bulk)Yellow (Ex-Kandla)48/2.5 770 2. Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) (Ex-Kandla)38/2.5 355 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Bedi) 45/2.5 NQ 4. Castormeal Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kandla) 98 5. Rice Bran Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kakinada) 16/3.5 170 (C) EXPORT (FOR) Ports (Rs./MT) 1. Soyabean Ext.(Bulk)Yellow(Ex-Kandla) 48/2.5 43000 2 Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) (Ex-Kandla)38.2.5 19500 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Bedi) 45/2.5 NQ 4. Castormeal Ext(Bulk) (Ex-Kandla) 5800 V. INTERNATIONAL OILS(US$/M.T) 1. RBD Palmolein FOB Malaysia/Indonesia 1000 2. RBD Palmolein C&F Mumbai 1030 3. Crude Palm Oil(CPO) FOB Indonesia 975 4. Crude Palm Oil(CPO)C&F Mumbai 1005 5. Soya Degum (Crude) CIF Mumbai 1330 6. Sunflower Oil (Crude) CIF Mumbai 1300 7. Castor Oil (First grade) FOB Kandla (Export) 1570 VI. LOCAL RATE FOR DOMESTIC & IMPORTED OILS (A) Local Oils (Expeller) (Rs./M.t.) (A) Local Oils (Expeller) (Rs./M.t.) 1. Groundnut Oil 125000 2. Rapeseed Oil 87000 3. Sunflower Oil 72000 4. Kardi Oil 111000 5. Linseed Oil 85500 6. Sesame Oil 86500 7. Washed Cottonseed Oil 76000 8. Castor Oil (Comm) 85000 9. Mahua Oil NQ 10. Karanja Oil 57500 (b) Imported Oils (Rs./M.T.) 1. RBD Palmolein 62600 2. Crude Degummed Soybean Oil (Ex-Mumbai) 73500 3. Crude Palm Oil (5%) (Ex-Kandla)) 56300 VII. SOLVENT EXTRACTED OILS (Rs./MT.) 1. SE Soyabean Oil (Indore) 73000 2. SE R.B. Oil (RG-I) NQ 3. SE R.B. Oil RG-II (Industrial) NQ 4. SE Neem Oil 82500 VIII. REFINED OIL (Excl.ST) (Rs./MT) 1. SE Refined Cottonseed Oil 77000 2. SE Refined Rapeseed Oil NQ 3. Refined Soyabean Oil 77500 4. Refined Rice Bran Oil (Punjab) 73500 5. Refined Sunflowerseed Oil 78000 6. Refined Groundnut Oil 128000 IX. NON EDIBLE OILS 1. P. F. A. D. - FOB Malaysia US$MT 835 2. P. F. A. D. - CIF Kandla US$MT 880 3. P. F. A. D. - Ex-Factory Kandla Rs./Tons 50000 4. Crude Palm Kernal Oil (5%) - FOB 1040 Note: Rates are excluding VAT & Octroi unless specified
MUMBAI, June 6 (Reuters Breakingviews) - No one told Indian banks about the capital market conspiracy. While advisers in the United States, Japan and China are being accused of "tacit collusion" for charging high underwriting fees, their Indian counterparts are working for almost free. Advisers selling up to $2.3 billion of stock for State Bank of India, the country's largest lender, may take home a token one rupee – equivalent to $0.015.