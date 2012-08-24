MEDIA-Samsung to invest 50 bln rupees to expand Noida plant in India - Economic Times
Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
BANGALORE, Aug 24 The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 42000 ICS-201(B22mm) 42800 ICS-102(B22mm) 30000 ICS-103(23mm) 33000 ICS-104(24mm) UNQ ICS-202(26mm) 35900 ICS-105(26mm) 35000 ICS-105CS(26mm) UNQ ICS-105(27mm) 36900 ICS-105CS(27mm) 35500 ICS-105MMA(27) UNQ ICS-105PHR(28) 37300 ICS-105(28mm) 37400 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 37500 ICS-105(29mm) 38200 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 38200 ICS-105(30mm) 39500 ICS-105(31mm) 40500 ICS-106(32mm) UNQ ICS-107(34mm) 53500
MUMBAI, June 6 (Reuters Breakingviews) - No one told Indian banks about the capital market conspiracy. While advisers in the United States, Japan and China are being accused of "tacit collusion" for charging high underwriting fees, their Indian counterparts are working for almost free. Advisers selling up to $2.3 billion of stock for State Bank of India, the country's largest lender, may take home a token one rupee – equivalent to $0.015.