* USD/INR likely to keep upward bias in ranged trade tracking weak Asian FX, says dealers. The pair last closed at 55.69/70. * USD/INR 1-month NDF closed NY trading at 55.98-03. * Dealers say oil-related USD demand from state-run refiners will be watched. * Asian shares trading modestly lower with MSCI's Asia ex-Japan 0.3 percent lower while Nifty futures in Singapore 0.1 percent up. * Euro barely moves in Asia, stuck near this week's lows, while Australian dollar hit a fresh five week low on worries about extent of China slowdown. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807201; Reuters Messaging: subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)