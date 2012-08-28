* The Nifty futures in Singapore Exchange rose 0.03 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan fell 0.3 percent. * Markets from stocks to currencies were caught in ranges on Tuesday as investors waited for a gathering of central bankers and economists at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, later in the week for clues over the Federal Reserve's potential easing options. * Provisional exchange data show foreign investors were buyers of stocks worth 2 billion rupees on Monday, when the BSE index fell 0.59 percent. * The controversy over coal mining concessions has paralysed parliament at a time when growth is weakening, leading to increased calls for action via executive decisions, although the government faces sharp disagreements within its own ruling coalition. * Maruti Suzuki, India's biggest carmaker, holds its Annual General Meeting in Delhi on Tuesday with the company in the headlines for all the wrong reasons as it recovers from a month-long shutdown at one of its two factories after a deadly labour riot last month killed one and injured scores. (0430 GMT) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)