* USD/INR gains in opening trade to 55.84/8450 compared to its previous close of 55.69/70, tracking weak Asian currencies. The pair has risen in each of the previous two sessions. * Dealers say the next psychological resistance is at 56, a level last seen on Aug. 16. * MSCI's Asia ex-Japan falls 0.4 percent, while India's main BSE and NSE indexes are flat. * Euro range-bound in Asia, stuck near this week's lows, while the Australian dollar hits a fresh five-week low on worries about extent of China slowdown. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com /; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)