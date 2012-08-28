* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield edges down 3 basis points to 8.16 percent as investors continue to bet on a lower April-June quarter growth while a fall in other regional rates also aids. * Traders are expecting the June quarter GDP growth to clock in a number below 5 percent which could pressure the central bank into lowering key interest rates. The data is due on Friday. * U.S. Treasury debt yields also fell on Monday as investors focused on whether Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will hint at a third debt purchase program when he speaks at the end of the week. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)