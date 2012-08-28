* Federal Bank shares fall 1.9 percent after the BSE said 8.5 million shares in the lender, or a 5 percent stake, was sold via two block deals at an average price of 404.08 rupees for a total of around 3.4 billion rupees ($61.07 million). * The shares were sold at a discount to Federal's closing price of 414.05 rupees on Monday. ($1 = 55.6750 Indian rupees) (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com/abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuter .com)