* India's benchmark BSE index falls 0.17 percent, while the 50-share NSE index declines 0.26 percent. * The NSE's banking index heads for a fourth day of losses, on continued worries about weakening economic growth at a time when parliament remains deadlocked. * The sub-index dropped 3.1 percent over the previous three sessions versus a 1.2 percent fall in the NSE index. * India's economy is expected to have grown 5.3 percent in the April-June quarter, unchanged from January-March, according to a Reuters poll of 38 economists. * BNP Paribas downgrades Indian stocks to "neutral" from "overweight", saying policy reforms may be delayed until after general elections in 2014 due to a deadlocked government and high inflation. * ICICI Bank falls 0.5 percent, while HDFC Bank falls 1 percent. * Wockhardt drops 4.1 percent, after being names among the 74 stocks the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) has mandated as having to settle on a trade-to-trade basis, forcing buyers and sellers to square the trade after each transaction. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)