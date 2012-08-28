* USD/INR trading at 55.75/76, down from a session high of 55.8850, though still above its previous close of 55.69/70. * Dealers cite dollar sales from a state-run power utility of around $250 million. * India's BSE index trading flat, with the euro sags against the dollar while the yen gains broadly. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com /; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)