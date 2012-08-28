* Bank of America-Merrill Lynch says Tata Consultancy Services is gaining market share across its service line and geography after meeting with management. * The investment bank thus reiterates its above-consensus earnings estimates and "buy" rating. * BoA-ML says TCS gaining market share thanks to "strong client relationships" and "rapidly growing brand power and agility." * Investment bank also cites confidence on "strong leadership" and TCS' "promising" strategy of tapping volume in sectors such as IT infrastructure management services as well as investing in platforms that "demonstrate its domain expertise." * Shares in TCS last up 1.2 percent (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)