* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 2 bps to 8.17 percent from its previous close on expectations April-June growth data due on Friday will come below 5 percent. * Those expectations are below a Reuters poll of 38 economists which forecast growth of 5.3 percent during that quarter, matching the January-March number and marking its deepest slump in nine years. * Weak growth could add pressure on the RBI to cut interest rates during its mid-September policy review, traders say. * Traders broadly expect a range of 8.15 to 8.23 percent trading range for the 10-year bond until the GDP data. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)