* India's benchmark five-year OIS rate gains 1 bp to 7.13 percent, while the one-year rate falls 2 bps to 7.77 percent. * Traders are anticipating weaker-than-expected GDP data on Friday will raise the chances of interest rate cuts. * India's economy is expected to have grown 5.3 percent in April-June, matching the January-March figure, a Reuters poll of 38 economists showed. * However traders say growth could fall below 5 percent, with the 10-year bond yield down 1 bp. * The fall in regional rates and U.S. Treasury yields prompting some receiving ahead of the Jackson Hole speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Friday. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)