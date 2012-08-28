MEDIA-India said to seek job pledge from Apple in lieu of tax breaks - Bloomberg
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
* India's benchmark five-year OIS rate gains 1 bp to 7.13 percent, while the one-year rate falls 2 bps to 7.77 percent. * Traders are anticipating weaker-than-expected GDP data on Friday will raise the chances of interest rate cuts. * India's economy is expected to have grown 5.3 percent in April-June, matching the January-March figure, a Reuters poll of 38 economists showed. * However traders say growth could fall below 5 percent, with the 10-year bond yield down 1 bp. * The fall in regional rates and U.S. Treasury yields prompting some receiving ahead of the Jackson Hole speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Friday. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
BANGALORE, June 05The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34900 ICS-201(B22mm) 35800 ICS-102(B22mm) 29200 ICS-103(23mm) 33600 ICS-104(24mm) 37500 ICS-202(26mm) 43600 ICS-105(26mm) 33500 ICS-105CS(26mm) 36100 ICS-105(27mm)