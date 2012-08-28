* India's NSE metals sub-index slumps 3.8 percent, after falling 1.8 percent over the previous two sessions, on growing worries commodity prices have peaked, especially given continued signs of slowing demand from China. * "Indian steel players have started to offer discounts in a bid to attract buyers. However, there have been no production cuts with most steel mills building inventories on lackluster demand," domestic brokerage Relegate said in a note. * JSW Steel falls 3.1 percent, while Tata Steel loses 2.7 percent. * India's largest aluminum producer Hindalco Industries drops 4.4 percent, while non-ferrous metals and mining company Sterlite Industries is down 5.9 percent. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)